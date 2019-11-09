Boston Globe Obituaries
JOAN (BRENNAN) SWEENY

JOAN (BRENNAN) SWEENY Obituary
SWEENY, Joan (Brennan) Of Nashua, age 90, died peacefully on Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, at The Huntington surrounded by her loving family. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Sweeny who predeceased her on June 21, 2009, after sharing 57 wonderful years of marriage. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Visitation on Thurs. from 3 until 7 PM at Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley Street, NASHUA. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Fri. at 10:30 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E Dunstable Road, Nashua. Interment will be held in the spring in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.anctil-tochette.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
