|
|
ANNIBALLI, Joan T. (Brennan) Age 81 of Natick, MA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a year's long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Joan was the devoted wife of the late Louis Anniballi. Beloved mother of Michele Anniballi of Natick, Leslie Natarelli and her husband Joe of Natick, Sharon Cotnam and her husband Jack of Acton. Cherished Nanny to Taylor Scannell and her husband Jeff, Paul Cotnam, Joseph Natarelli, Sean Cotnam and Lincoln Anniballi. Loving sister of the late Patricia McCarthy of Winchester, MA. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Joan was a strong and independent woman. She was fiercely loyal to her family and loved ones. Joan had a wonderful sense of humor and her smile could light up a room. Family was of utmost importance to Joan, she especially cherished her role as Nanny to her adoring grandchildren. Joan was an avid sports fan, particularly devoted to the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Thursday, February 20th from 8:30-9:30AM. Followed by A Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
View the online memorial for Joan T. (Brennan) ANNIBALLI
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020