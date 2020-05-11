|
KENNEDY, Joan T. Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, April 28th. Beloved daughter of the late James S. & Marie J. (Gross) Kennedy. Devoted sister of the late Marie R. Kennedy & Francis X. Kennedy. Wonderful godmother of Theresa D. Riley of Brooklyn, NY. Retired Boston School Nurse and former Nursing Supervisor at Carney Hospital. Graduate of Boston College at the top of her class and served as senior class president at the School of Nursing. She was a lovely person, a caring friend and a mentor to many during her years teaching nursing at Carney Hospital. She loved to travel, was an avid reader and enjoyed going to see the Boston Pops, theatrical plays and other concerts. In her retirement, she volunteered for years as a "Doric Dame" giving tours at the Boston State House and taught English at the Literacy Connection sponsored by the Sisters of Saint Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Literacy Connection. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, at some point in the future. No Visiting Hours. For guestbook, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020