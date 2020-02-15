Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN T. (SHEA) LONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN T. (SHEA) LONG Obituary
LONG, Joan T. (Shea) Of Allston, February 13, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Robert L. Long. Beloved mother of Robert and Kim of Allston, Brian and Karen of Brighton, Tracey and Daniel Doyle of Burlington, Andrea of Allston, Christopher and Olivia of York, ME, Jeffrey and Mary of Allston and the late Kevin Long. Sister of the late Helen Hanna, William, Joseph and Edward Shea. Grandmother of Taylor, Daniel and Jake Doyle, Casey, Jamie, Michael, Reilly, Robert and Nicole Long. Great-grandmother of Finn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Tuesday, February 18th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Monday, February 17th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Joan was a longtime active member of Ward 22 and St. Anthony's Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Long may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -