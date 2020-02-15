|
LONG, Joan T. (Shea) Of Allston, February 13, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Robert L. Long. Beloved mother of Robert and Kim of Allston, Brian and Karen of Brighton, Tracey and Daniel Doyle of Burlington, Andrea of Allston, Christopher and Olivia of York, ME, Jeffrey and Mary of Allston and the late Kevin Long. Sister of the late Helen Hanna, William, Joseph and Edward Shea. Grandmother of Taylor, Daniel and Jake Doyle, Casey, Jamie, Michael, Reilly, Robert and Nicole Long. Great-grandmother of Finn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Tuesday, February 18th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Monday, February 17th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Joan was a longtime active member of Ward 22 and St. Anthony's Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Long may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
