Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN O'KEEFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN T. O'KEEFE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN T. O'KEEFE Obituary
O'KEEFE, Joan T. Of Naples, Florida, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on January 17th. Joan was born in West Roxbury and was a former teacher and guidance counselor in the Needham and Framingham public schools. She loved travel, tennis, and her family. She is survived by six nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Thomas and Irene O'Keefe, and Evelyn McNulty. Services will be private. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Association, 60 Walnut St., Ste. 102, Wellesley, MA 02481.

View the online memorial for Joan T. O'KEEFE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -