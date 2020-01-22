|
O'KEEFE, Joan T. Of Naples, Florida, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on January 17th. Joan was born in West Roxbury and was a former teacher and guidance counselor in the Needham and Framingham public schools. She loved travel, tennis, and her family. She is survived by six nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Thomas and Irene O'Keefe, and Evelyn McNulty. Services will be private. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Association, 60 Walnut St., Ste. 102, Wellesley, MA 02481.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020