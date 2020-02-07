|
TARANTO, Joan V. (Mackey) Of Burlington, Feb. 6. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Mary Polito & her husband Gary of Waltham, Teri Carco of Billerica & Michael Gay, Richard Taranto & his husband Jon Ellms of Burlington & Kennebunk, ME and the late Robert Carco. Proud grandmother of Thomas Carco, Michael Polito & Olivia Taranto. Daughter of the late Anastasia Flemming. Sister of the late Elizabeth Murphy, Joseph, Francis & William Mackey. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON on Monday, Feb. 10 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Harpley Fund c/o Lahey Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020