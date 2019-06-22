|
WEINTRAUB, Joan Joan Weintraub, 77, of Brookline, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Joan was a nurse, a professional dog trainer, a loving mother and a kind and generous friend. She devoted much of her life to saving abused and neglected dogs and other animals and taught by example to be kind, fair, and forgiving to everyone. She also loved making paper flowers and reading cheap mystery novels. Left to cherish Joan's memory are her sons, Chip Weintraub and David Weintraub; granddaughter, Leela Weintraub; and siblings Jim Marik and Margaret Sommers. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Marik. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019