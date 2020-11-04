ZOPPO, Joan (Souza) Age 84, of Hollywood, Florida passed on from this life on October 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Thomas B. Zoppo, and children, Debra J. Johnson, Sherri Lynn Turay and stepchildren, Br. Thomas Zoppo, FSC, Richard Zoppo, Julie Zoppo (deceased) Nancy Stanton and her sisters Nancy Fuller, Linda Alexander and Donna Souza and a niece, Stacey Panagakis. Also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zoppo Scholarship Fund at Xaverian Brothers High School, 800 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090-1799. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811