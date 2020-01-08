|
ELDER, JoAnn (Moore) Of Bedford. Predeceased by her husband, Stephen B. Elder and brother, Richard Moore. Survived by her loving daughter, Deborah Oldfield and her husband Kent of Fitchburg, granddaughters, Alyssa Aukstikalnis and her boyfriend Brendan Cote of Gardner and Ariana Auksikalnis of Leominster and her sister-in-law, Janet Moore of Lowell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Monday, January 13, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA. For obituary, visit
www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020