JOANN ELDER
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd
Bedford, MA
JOANN ELDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANN (MOORE) ELDER


1937 - 2020
JOANN (MOORE) ELDER Obituary
ELDER, JoAnn (Moore) Of Bedford. Predeceased by her husband, Stephen B. Elder and brother, Richard Moore. Survived by her loving daughter, Deborah Oldfield and her husband Kent of Fitchburg, granddaughters, Alyssa Aukstikalnis and her boyfriend Brendan Cote of Gardner and Ariana Auksikalnis of Leominster and her sister-in-law, Janet Moore of Lowell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Monday, January 13, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA. For obituary, visit

www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
