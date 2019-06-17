|
ELLIOT, JoAnn (Steinman) ELLIOT, JoAnn (Steinman) of Plymouth, formerly of Canton on Monday, June 17, 2019 at age 70. Beloved wife of Robert A. Weisman. Devoted sister of Freda Margolies. Devoted stepmother of Stephen and Mark Weisman and grandmother of Gabriella and Josh. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton, today June 18 at 9:45am. Interment at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, North St. Randolph. Memorial observance today only following the interment at Temple Emanuel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of JoAnn Elliot to support Gynecological Cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift Levine Chapels, Brookline
(617) 277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019