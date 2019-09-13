|
McLAUGHLIN, Joann H. 1936-2019, Weymouth, MA. Monday, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, our mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, Auntie, cousin, and mentor passed on to her next adventure, after a brief illness, with her family by her side. Medical writer, editor, gourmet cook and foodie, storyteller. Graduate of Fitch High School in Groton, CT, 1954, and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Journalism from Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, GA, 1958. Longtime volunteer at Standish Humane Society in Duxbury, Friends of the Weston Library and Weston Council on Aging. Active with local chapters of American Medical Writers Association (AMWA) and American Association of University Women (AAUW). Formerly on the Board of Directors at Long Wharf Theater in New Haven, CT. Wife of the late Robert J. McLaughlin and John Spence Merriman, III. Born in Orange, New Jersey, daughter of the late Constance H. Hathaway and Freeman R. Hathaway, and sister of the late Freeman R. Hathaway, Jr. Recently of Allerton House in Weymouth, MA, and until very recently, homeowner of the third oldest house in Weston, MA. Joann is survived by daughter, Ann Merriman and her partner Kevin Hollis, step-granddaughter, Melissa Devine, niece, Heather Hathaway, nephew, Brad Hathaway and his wife Giuseppina, grandniece, Nicole, and grandnephew, Alex, sister-in-law, Wynne Hathaway, and many cousins and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Standish Humane Society or the would be greatly appreciated. Visiting Hours: Memorial Service will be on 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3 Goddard Ave. in Rockland, MA. The burial will be private, at a later date.
