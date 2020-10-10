1/1
JOANN M. (BOCUZZI) ALEXANDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALEXANDER, JoAnn M. (Bocuzzi) In Peabody, formerly of Revere and Everett, on October 10th, at 82 years, following a brief but courageous battle with metastatic cancer. Cherished mother of Marc S. Rizzo of East Boston, Frank R. Alexander of Peabody with whom JoAnn made her home, JoAnn Alexander and her husband Thomas Pellegriti of Stoneham and the late Vincent R. W. Rizzo, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Mark A. Rizzo and his companion Gia of Wilmington, Michael S. Rizzo of Lynn, Nicholas F. Alexander of Peabody, Peter J. Pellegriti of Stoneham, Tanya A. Rizzo of Peabody, Vincent R. W. Rizzo, III and Joseph S. Rizzo, both of Revere. Dear sister to Phyllis Jones and her husband Harvey of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Samuel "Sonny" Bocuzzi. Also lovingly survived by her 3 great-granddaughters, Isabella, Cassandra and Natalia. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday, October 14th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE beginning at 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in the Versailles Building at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum, Everett. A reminder: All pandemic guidelines are in effect, i.e. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing maintained. Retired Insurance Coordinator for Spaulding Rehab., Inc. of Boston for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital (Cancer Center), Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:15 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved