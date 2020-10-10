ALEXANDER, JoAnn M. (Bocuzzi) In Peabody, formerly of Revere and Everett, on October 10th, at 82 years, following a brief but courageous battle with metastatic cancer. Cherished mother of Marc S. Rizzo of East Boston, Frank R. Alexander of Peabody with whom JoAnn made her home, JoAnn Alexander and her husband Thomas Pellegriti of Stoneham and the late Vincent R. W. Rizzo, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Mark A. Rizzo and his companion Gia of Wilmington, Michael S. Rizzo of Lynn, Nicholas F. Alexander of Peabody, Peter J. Pellegriti of Stoneham, Tanya A. Rizzo of Peabody, Vincent R. W. Rizzo, III and Joseph S. Rizzo, both of Revere. Dear sister to Phyllis Jones and her husband Harvey of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Samuel "Sonny" Bocuzzi. Also lovingly survived by her 3 great-granddaughters, Isabella, Cassandra and Natalia. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday, October 14th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE beginning at 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in the Versailles Building at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum, Everett. A reminder: All pandemic guidelines are in effect, i.e. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing maintained. Retired Insurance Coordinator for Spaulding Rehab., Inc. of Boston for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital (Cancer Center), Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com