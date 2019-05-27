Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
JOANN (NAPOLITANO) PETRONI

JOANN (NAPOLITANO) PETRONI Obituary
PETRONI, JoAnn (Napolitano) Of Winchester, formerly of Medford, May 26th. Beloved wife of James Petroni. Devoted mother of Gina Petroni Mahoney and her husband Thomas of Winchester, Maria Iannuzzi and her husband David of Belmont, Deanna Mahoney and her husband Ed of Winchester. Loving grandmother of Anabelle, Ryan, Tommy, Elizabeth, John and Thomas. Dear sister of Eleanor Silverio of Methuen and Joseph Napolitano of Stoughton.

Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, May 31 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in JoAnn's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from May 28 to May 29, 2019
