|
|
PIFALO, Joann (Casamento) Of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 77 years old. She was the beloved wife of John Pifalo. Joann was born in Winthrop to the late Angelo and Flavia (Pino) Casamento. She grew up in Winthrop and graduated, as valedictorian, from Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1960. Joann was the devoted mother of Maria Marden and her husband John, Ann Papavassiliou and her husband Paul and Johnny Pifalo all of Winthrop. She was the adored grandmother of John Marden, III and Joseph Marden and Nikki Pinard. Joann was the dear sister of Louisa Languirand of Gardner. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joann touched many lives as a "surrogate" mother and grandmother for many. She was well known for her loving kindness and giving nature. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors, both in Winthrop and in Acton, Maine, where she and her family spent many summers. Due to current CDC and Massachusetts guidelines, her Funeral Service and Burial in Winthrop Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. To sign Joann's guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020