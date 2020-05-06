Home

Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Forest Hills Cemetery
JOANN YEE


1943 - 2020
JOANN YEE Obituary
YEE, Joann Owned Floral Designs By Joann Joann passed away April 28 from complications of COVID-19. She will be forever missed by her sons Timothy (Elizabeth Walsh) and Calvin Yee; daughter Laura Yee and granddaughters Kelsey and Ella Tsonton; stepmother Yuen Lin Chin Wong; sisters Doris (Sam Hum) and Stacey Wong; brothers Perry (Bonnie) and Stuart (Winnie) Wong; two nephews; three nieces, and many friends. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, May 6. Donations in her memory may be made by check to Francis W. Parker School at 330 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 where her younger grandchild attends, or by visiting fwparker.org/makeagift

Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
