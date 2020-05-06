|
YEE, Joann Owned Floral Designs By Joann Joann passed away April 28 from complications of COVID-19. She will be forever missed by her sons Timothy (Elizabeth Walsh) and Calvin Yee; daughter Laura Yee and granddaughters Kelsey and Ella Tsonton; stepmother Yuen Lin Chin Wong; sisters Doris (Sam Hum) and Stacey Wong; brothers Perry (Bonnie) and Stuart (Winnie) Wong; two nephews; three nieces, and many friends. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, May 6. Donations in her memory may be made by check to Francis W. Parker School at 330 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 where her younger grandchild attends, or by visiting fwparker.org/makeagift
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020