The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
212 Main St.
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
JOANNA (BERGAMASCO) ARENA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNA (BERGAMASCO) ARENA

JOANNA (BERGAMASCO) ARENA Obituary
ARENA, Joanna (Bergamasco) Of Belmont, passed away peacefully Monday evening, June 15, 2020, at the age of 89.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Nunzio Arena, her devoted & loving children: daughter Carmela Picone and her husband Joseph of Belmont, her son John J. Arena of Belmont, her cherished grandchildren: AnnMarie Picone and fiance Thomas J. McLaughlin of Woburn, Joseph N. Picone of Belmont and her adoring great-grandson Jack McLaughlin. She is also survived by her loving nephews: Gregory and wife Nancy Salvucci of Watertown, Daniel Salvucci of California and her niece Elizabeth McCaffrey and husband Peter of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Joanna was predeceased by her sisters Concetta Salvucci and Margaret Salvucci.

Relatives are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Joanna's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown.

For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, those who wish to pay their respects to Joanna can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Monday June 22nd from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Parking attendants on duty.

Memorial donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Belmont 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
