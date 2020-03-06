Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
GIBSON, Joanna L. Age 90, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Daughter of the late Lincoln D. and Eugenia LM (Schwender) Gibson. She is survived by many family members and dear friends. She lived her entire life in Stoughton and is the former owner of what is now Glen Echo Lake Conservation Area. Joanna was a graduate of Thayer academy in Braintree, a patron of the Museum of Fine Arts and Peabody Essex Museum. She had many favorite charities, including the Audubon Society and the spaying and neutering of feral cats. She was an experienced and knowledgeable world traveler, having visited every continent and many countries. Visitation will be held at Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., in RANDOLPH, Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 10, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Burial will be held privately. To leave an online condolence, www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
