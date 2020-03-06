|
|
SAFINA, Joanna L. Of York, ME, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born on August 1, 1939 in Revere, and a resident of East Boston, MA, until she moved to York, ME in 2000.
She was a graduate of Fitton High School in East Boston and worked at Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a Data Processor. After moving to York, Joanna volunteered at the York Public Library. She was also Master Meatball Maker at her son and son-in-law's restaurant, Safina's, York, ME and the Country Corner at the Brixham Grange.
Joanna was predeceased by her parents, John and Antonetta (Arricale) Masala of East Boston and her former husband, Joseph Safina. Joanna is survived by her son John Safina and his husband, Jeff Bennett, her honorary grandchildren, Colin Jackson and Angela Vaughn, and by family and friends both in Massachusetts and Maine.
Calling Hours will be held Sunday, March 8th, from 3 to 5 PM in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, YORK, ME. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9th, at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 404 Sumner Street, East Boston, MA. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020