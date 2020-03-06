Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
404 Sumner Street
East Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNA SAFINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNA L. SAFINA


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNA L. SAFINA Obituary
SAFINA, Joanna L. Of York, ME, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born on August 1, 1939 in Revere, and a resident of East Boston, MA, until she moved to York, ME in 2000.

She was a graduate of Fitton High School in East Boston and worked at Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a Data Processor. After moving to York, Joanna volunteered at the York Public Library. She was also Master Meatball Maker at her son and son-in-law's restaurant, Safina's, York, ME and the Country Corner at the Brixham Grange.

Joanna was predeceased by her parents, John and Antonetta (Arricale) Masala of East Boston and her former husband, Joseph Safina. Joanna is survived by her son John Safina and his husband, Jeff Bennett, her honorary grandchildren, Colin Jackson and Angela Vaughn, and by family and friends both in Massachusetts and Maine.

Calling Hours will be held Sunday, March 8th, from 3 to 5 PM in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, YORK, ME. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9th, at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 404 Sumner Street, East Boston, MA. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -