Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Christian Church
58 Mt. Vernon St
Winchester, MA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Christian Church
58 Mt. Vernon St
Winchester, MA
JOANNA (TODARO) PECORA

PECORA, Joanna (Todaro) Of Belmont, Aug. 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Pecora. Loving mother of Kathy Chilko and her husband Dwayne of Belmont, formerly of Minnesota, Ralph A. Pecora, Jr. and his wife Maria of Malden, Nancy Scearbo and her husband Jim of Arlington, and the late Stephen Pecora. Cherished grandmother of Dominic Chilko of Minnesota, Cristine Pecora and her husband Michael Corcoran of Malden, Stephen Scearbo and his wife Meaghan of Tewksbury, and Jessica Scearbo of Woburn. Great-grandmother of Lillian, Evelyn, and Marion Scearbo. Sister of Mary Holt and Guy Todaro and wife Bernice. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held in the Hope Christian Church, 58 Mt. Vernon St., Winchester on Friday, Aug. 7 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020
