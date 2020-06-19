Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
ATKINSON, Joanne A. (Berneburg) Of Dorchester, passed away on June 18, 2020. Loving mother of Robert, Kacy, and William Atkinson, all of Dorchester. Beloved husband of Robert T. Atkinson. Dear sister of William Berneburg, Ruthie Collins, Johnny Berneburg, Keith Berneburg, and the late Traci Tierney and Robert Berneburg. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Due to the ongoing health situation, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass will and interment will remain private. For directions & expressions of sympathy, please visit www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
