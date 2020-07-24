|
PISELLI, Joanne A. Of Wakefield, July 23. Cherished daughter of the late Russell J. and Margaret (Vitale) Piselli. Loving sister of Russell J. Piselli, Jr. & wife Maryfrances of Wakefield. Life partner of the late George Manzo. Dearest aunt of Matthew, Jennifer, and Michelle. Also survived by six great-nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 11AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020