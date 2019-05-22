ABBOTT, Joanne (Sanford) Age 69, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home in Raeford, NC. Joanne was born in Boston, MA to the late Thomas and Mildred Sanford of Hyde Park, MA. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Abbott and her sister Linda Brennan. Joanne was very proud of her family, and a longtime member of the Sandwich High School faculty and was a longtime resident of Forestdale, MA, prior to moving to North Carolina to live with her daughter Tracey Sanders (Abbott) and son-in-law. Joanne loved the beach and spending time her family and friends whenever possible. Joanne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Bruce Sanders, and their children Michael, Bruce and Georgina and great-grandchildren Jeremiah and Stella; her son Robert Thomas and his sons Robert and Nicholas; and son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Renee Abbott, along with their children Julian, Riley and Devin. She also has numerous nephews and nieces. On the date of her anniversary of the next journey with Bob and family, a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted in honor of her at a later date.



View the online memorial for Joanne (Sanford) ABBOTT Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2019