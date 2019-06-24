TRAMONTANA, Joanne B. (Richardson) Age 87, of Norwell, formerly of Hull, and Hanson, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family. She was born in Hyannis, and attended Orleans schools. After High School graduation, she attended MGH School of Nursing, and graduated with an RN degree. She married Salvatore Tramontana in March of 1953, who predeceased her in 2000. They lived in Hull for 16 years before moving to Norwell in 1970. For the past 14 years she resided in Hanson. While she loved the beach, reading, watching sports, and casinos, her first love was her family. She was always there to be a bedrock of support in any endeavor her husband or children conducted, and would do anything to ensure success. Her biggest hobby was knitting and crocheting. Her baby sweaters, receiving blankets, and countless afghans will continue to remind us of her love for her family for many years to come.



She is survived by her son, John Tramontana and his wife Diane, of Ft. Myers, FL, daughter, Linda Merritt of Hanson, daughter, Denise Savage and her husband Tom, of Hanover, and her late Son, Richard who passed away in 1985. Sister to Wayne Richardson and Robert Richardson both of Orleans. Cherished grandmother to 11, and great-grandmother to 15.



Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, June 27th, from 4-8 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St. (Rt. 14), PEMBROKE. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's, 392 Hanover St., (Rt. 139), Hanover, on Friday, June 28th, at 10 AM. Graveside Services will follow at Village Cemetery in Hull, MA. To offer condolences, floral arrangements, or directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke. Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary