DiORIO, Joanne C. (Walsh) Of Peabody, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. DiOrio, Jr. Devoted mother of Doreen Cusolito and her husband John, Diane DiOrio, Kim DiOrio-McGonnell, Thomas DiOrio and his wife Michelle Belisle-DiOrio and William DiOrio and his wife Dawn. Cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also the loving daughter of the late William E. and Mildred (Sullivan) Walsh. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Friday, September 20th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating Joanne's eternal life at Saint Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories at the funeral home on Thursday, September 19th from 4 to 7pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Please consider making a donation in Joanne's memory to the , 29 Crafts St., Suite 100, Newton, MA 02458. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019