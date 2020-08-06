Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE CIESINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE (DUFFY) CIESINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE (DUFFY) CIESINSKI Obituary
CIESINSKI, Joanne (Duffy) Age 82, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2020 from a short bout of cancer. She was the wife of Edward Ciesinski, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage; loving mother and mother-in-law of William and Lisa Ciesinski of Danvers, Michael and Lisa Ciesinski of Hopkinton, and John and Michelle Ciesinski of Danvers; sister of Lawrence Duffy of NH; grandmother of Tara, Nathan, Ryan and Will; aunt of Matthew Duffy of Melrose and Neal Duffy of Swampscott, and their families. Due to the current pandemic, her funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joanne's name to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Full obituary and online condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -