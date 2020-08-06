|
CIESINSKI, Joanne (Duffy) Age 82, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2020 from a short bout of cancer. She was the wife of Edward Ciesinski, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage; loving mother and mother-in-law of William and Lisa Ciesinski of Danvers, Michael and Lisa Ciesinski of Hopkinton, and John and Michelle Ciesinski of Danvers; sister of Lawrence Duffy of NH; grandmother of Tara, Nathan, Ryan and Will; aunt of Matthew Duffy of Melrose and Neal Duffy of Swampscott, and their families. Due to the current pandemic, her funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joanne's name to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Full obituary and online condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020