JOANNE (DESTEFANO) COLASANTI

COLASANTI, Joanne (DeStefano) Of Melrose, formerly of Medford, July 24th. Beloved wife of 55 years to Leonard Colasanti. Devoted mother of Paul Colasanti and his late wife Kimberly, Karyn Isabella and her husband Albert, and the late Gary Colasanti. Loving grandmother of David and Molly Colasanti, and Marc and Lauryn Isabella. Cherished daughter of the late William and Carmella "Clara" (DelMastro) DeStefano. Dear sister of Ellen Todisco and her husband Dennis, William DeStefano, Jr., Robert DeStefano and his wife Kerry, Gary DeStefano, and the late Gail DeStefano. Joanne is also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joanne's name to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215, or online at joslin.org/support-joslin/ways-give To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
