DRIVER, Joanne D. (Stokes) Of Melrose, November 6, 2019, age 61. Beloved wife of Kenneth K. Driver. Loving mother of Kenneth J. Driver & his wife Andrea of Wakefield and Stephanie D. Driver of Melrose. Cherished daughter of Joanne (Lane) Stokes & the late Richard Stokes. Proud grandmother of Jacob Michael & Ava Leigh. Devoted sister of Dianne Brown, Gail Novack, Linda Perullo, Colleen Ragusa & Richard Stokes, Jr. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00-5:00PM. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE on Monday morning November 11th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019