Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Church
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
185 Lake St.
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE DRIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE D. (STOKES) DRIVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE D. (STOKES) DRIVER Obituary
DRIVER, Joanne D. (Stokes) Of Melrose, November 6, 2019, age 61. Beloved wife of Kenneth K. Driver. Loving mother of Kenneth J. Driver & his wife Andrea of Wakefield and Stephanie D. Driver of Melrose. Cherished daughter of Joanne (Lane) Stokes & the late Richard Stokes. Proud grandmother of Jacob Michael & Ava Leigh. Devoted sister of Dianne Brown, Gail Novack, Linda Perullo, Colleen Ragusa & Richard Stokes, Jr. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00-5:00PM. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE on Monday morning November 11th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -