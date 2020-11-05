DANE, Joanne "Jody" (Stratton) Age 72, longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away on November 2nd, 2020. She is survived by her husband Stephen Dane, sisters Effie Stewart and her husband Robert of Groton, Susan Stratton of Beverly, and Nancy Woodward of Seattle, WA, brother Dana Woodward and his wife Ronna of Swampscott, aunt Elizabeth Burton and her husband Wayne of Durham, NH, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charity of your choice
