GAINES, Joanne E. (Duchemin) Formerly of Newton, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Gaines. Loving mother of Jonathan Gaines of Framingham, Richard Gaines of Malden and Nancy Bober of Mashpee. Dear sister of Lomond "Brownie" Duchemin of Uncasville, CT and the late John Duchemin and Elizabeth "Betty" Bezanson. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the , or . Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019