COIT, Joanne F. (Phillips) Of Medford, September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Coit. Loving mother of John P. Coit and his wife Darlene of Townsend, Linda L. Grassilli and her husband Peter of Medford, Brenda L. Bailey of Londonderry, NH, Katie C. Hogan and her husband Kenneth of Stoneham, Kathryn "Carol" Coit of Reading, Michael L. Coit and his wife Roseanne of Medford, Jodie P. Nease and her husband David of Londonderry, NH. Dearest twin sister Julianne Doucette and her husband Paul of Pittsburg, PA and the late Dianne Gruszka, Harold Phillips and his wife Rita, Suzanne Eckler and Roxanne Mosier. Cherished Nana of 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford, at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's memory to the Salvation Army. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019