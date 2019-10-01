|
|
Gardner, Joanne (Sheer) March 7, 1926 – September 30, 2019 Age 93, passed away on Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Gardner for 75 years, loving mother of John (Mary) and Shelley (William), devoted grandmother of John and Mary's son Matthew (Adi), Shelley and Bill's children Benjamin and Samantha. She was the devoted daughter of Martin and Pearl Sheer, and the youngest sister of her cherished late sisters Sylvia, Rita and Beryl. At her request, a private family Service will be held. Memorial donations for Joanne may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019