Services
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
JOANNE (PUFFER) GREEN

JOANNE (PUFFER) GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Joanne (Puffer) of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, July 21st. Beloved wife of Robert Green, Jr. Loving mother of Robert Green, III of Stoneham and Jennifer Cerulli and her husband Freddy of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Madison Cerulli and Mackenzie and Kaitlin Green. Joanne was raised and educated in Medford. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling to casinos and spending time with her friends at the Senior Center in Stoneham. First and foremost, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Sunday, July 26th, from 4-8 PM and again on Monday, July 27th, at 10 AM for a funeral procession to Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. www.dana-farber.org Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
