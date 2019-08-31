Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE NAZZARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE H. (GIGLIO) NAZZARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE H. (GIGLIO) NAZZARO Obituary
NAZZARO, Joanne H. (Giglio) Of Millis, formerly of Canton, on Tues., Aug. 27, 2019, at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was 88 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late John Nazzaro, and the daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Soalri) Giglio. Joanne was the devoted mother of Sharon Cofer and her husband John I. Cofer, IV, as well as Dianne Welch of Florida, and doting grandmother of Emily Kramer and her husband Kevin of Virginia, Jessica Bissett of Bridgewater, John I Cofer, V and his wife Meghan of New Hampshire, and Joanna Welch of Florida, and the proud great-grandmother to Logan and Alexis Bissett, John I. Cofer, VI, and Quinn Kramer. She is also survived by her sisters Lorraine Giglio, and Rosalie Dascoli, and her brothers Robert and Richard Giglio. She was predeceased by her brother John Giglio. A private Memorial Service will be celebrated in Joanne's honor, and memorial contributions in Joanne's name may be made to the at https://www.kidney.org/support or to the at https://www2.heart.org/site Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH Medfield & Millis
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.