NAZZARO, Joanne H. (Giglio) Of Millis, formerly of Canton, on Tues., Aug. 27, 2019, at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was 88 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late John Nazzaro, and the daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Soalri) Giglio. Joanne was the devoted mother of Sharon Cofer and her husband John I. Cofer, IV, as well as Dianne Welch of Florida, and doting grandmother of Emily Kramer and her husband Kevin of Virginia, Jessica Bissett of Bridgewater, John I Cofer, V and his wife Meghan of New Hampshire, and Joanna Welch of Florida, and the proud great-grandmother to Logan and Alexis Bissett, John I. Cofer, VI, and Quinn Kramer. She is also survived by her sisters Lorraine Giglio, and Rosalie Dascoli, and her brothers Robert and Richard Giglio. She was predeceased by her brother John Giglio. A private Memorial Service will be celebrated in Joanne's honor, and memorial contributions in Joanne's name may be made to the at https://www.kidney.org/support or to the at https://www2.heart.org/site Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH Medfield & Millis
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019