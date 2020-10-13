NORTON, Joanne H. (Conway) Age 86, beloved wife of James T. Norton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Care One of Peabody. Born and raised in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Eaton) Conway. She was educated in the Lynn Public School System and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, class of 1951. After raising their three children, Mrs. Norton had been employed for ten years as a switchboard operator for the M.B.T.A. until the time of her retirement in 1988. Prior to that she had worked for fifteen years for New England Telephone and Telegraph. She was a member of the Carmen's Union Local #589. Joanne was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church and had worked as a teacher's aide at the Our Lady of Assumption School while her children attended school there. Joanne loved living in their Den Quarry Road neighborhood in Lynn where she and Jim raised their children. She delighted in travelling all over with her husband, Jim. They especially enjoyed their many trips to Las Vegas and watching a wide variety of shows while there. She would always be up for a lunch or dinner out, socializing with her family or friends. Joanne was most happy when she spent time with her children and grandchildren, whether it was watching their various recitals, sporting events, ceremonies and celebrations, she always wanted to be there to support them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Joanne's family wishes to thank the staff at Care One in Peabody who participated in her care during these trying times. In addition to her husband, with whom she shared fifty-seven years of marriage, she is survived by a daughter, Leslie Ann Cardarelli of Boxford, two sons, Kenneth A. Norton and his wife, Allison of Swampscott and Kevin R. Norton and his wife, Erica of Long Beach, CA, four grandchildren, Anne Norton, Patrick Norton, Brendan Norton and Shane Carderelli, a brother, Brian Conway of Lynn and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Edward and Richard Conway. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A visiting hour will be held at the Conway Cahill Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, on Friday morning prior to the Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All attendees are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the IBEW Local 103, Brotherhood Fund, 256 Freeport St., Dorchester, MA 02122. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
