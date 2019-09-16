|
|
JOHNSON, Joanne (Lowell) Age 71, a longtime resident of Newbury, MA, died early Thursday morning, September 12, 2019, following a brief and unexpected illness. She was the devoted wife of forty-nine years to Ralph. F. Johnson, Jr. Born in Boston on February 27, 1948, Joanne was the daughter of the late Percival M. and Gertrude W. (Dole) Lowell, and represented, along with husband Ralph, the 10th generation in a family of local builders of wooden boats still active in the marine business. She grew up in Newbury and was a graduate of the Pingree School, in South Hamilton, and of Wells College, in Aurora, NY. She also received a Master's degree from the University of Virginia. Beginning in 1970, Joanne served in executive positions at the Essex Bank, headquartered in Peabody, MA, and its corporate successors, retiring in 2012 as a Vice President from Bank of America, in Charlotte, NC. Following her retirement, she served as an occasional consultant to TD Bank. Joanne was actively involved in her community. She was a member of the Newburyport Choral Society for 46 years, serving at various times as its President, Treasurer, and member of the Development Team, as well as supporting its performances with her strong alto voice. She was also a longtime member of the Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church of Ipswich, where she sang in the choir, chaired the hospitality committee, and served as an auditor. In addition to local community activities, Joanne volunteered her services to the Girl Scouts of America and to the Wells College community. On behalf of the National Girl Scout organization, she oversaw the consolidation of the three Independent Councils representing the environs of Boston and the North Shore into the single, integrated Eastern Massachusetts Council, and served as the first President of its Board of Directors. She was awarded the "Thanks Badge", the Girl Scouts' highest adult honor, for her 50 years of dedicated service to scouting. For her dedication to Wells College, where she served as both the President of the Alumni Council and a member of the College Board of Trustees, Joanne was awarded the Wells College Alumnae Award in 2008. When not busy with her varied work and volunteer activities, Joanne immersed herself in her love of cooking and was well regarded among her friends and family as a gourmet chef. In addition to her husband, Ralph, Joanne is survived by: brother Percival Marcus Lowell, Jr. and his wife Marita, of Acton, ME; mother-in-law Viola J. Brocklebank Johnson, of Rowley, MA; brother-in-law Jon Jay Johnson and his wife Mary, of Newmarket, NH; brother-in-law Richard G. Warner, of Billerica, MA; two nephews and one niece, Augustus Percival Lowell and his wife Lisa Taylor, of Durham, NH, Dana Marcus Lowell and his wife Elizabeth Fabel, of Newburyport, MA, and Sarah Rose Johnson and her fiance Jason Forbes, of Middleton, NH; three great-nephews, Josiah Lowell, Caldwell Lowell, and Austin Lowell; two great-nieces, Phoebe Lowell and Aurora Lowell; four cousins, Beth-Anne Locke, Jeffrey Fillmore and his wife Lesley, Craig Fillmore and his wife Lauren, and Barbara J. Fernald and her husband Glenn; extended family members, her beloved dog, Jill, and a host of people who loved, respected, and admired her. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street, Newburyport. Funeral Service and burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in her memory to one of the following charities: Newburyport Choral Society, P.O. Box 92, Newburyport, MA 01950; Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, 420 Boylston Street, Suite 505, Boston, MA 02116 https://www.gsema.org/en/support-us/ways-to-give.html; or Wells College, Office of Advancement, 170 Main Street, Aurora, NY 13026, https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1844/17/interior.aspx?sid=1844&gid=2&pgid=418&cid=1063
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019