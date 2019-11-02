|
WHEELER, Joanne L. (Gaff) Of Saugus, age 85, October 29th. Loving mother of Joanne Fafard. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Allen, Nola Paton, Alexis Fafard & William Fafard, Jr. Dear sister of John, Robert & Gilbert Gaff & the late Edward, Sonny & Larry Gaff, Louise Kelley & Louanne Eccleston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & those who fondly called her "Gram." Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019