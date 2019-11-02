Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOANNE WHEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE L. (GAFF) WHEELER

JOANNE L. (GAFF) WHEELER Obituary
WHEELER, Joanne L. (Gaff) Of Saugus, age 85, October 29th. Loving mother of Joanne Fafard. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Allen, Nola Paton, Alexis Fafard & William Fafard, Jr. Dear sister of John, Robert & Gilbert Gaff & the late Edward, Sonny & Larry Gaff, Louise Kelley & Louanne Eccleston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & those who fondly called her "Gram." Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
