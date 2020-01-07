|
BRADLEY, Joanne M. "Joan" (Finn) Age 87, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Bradley, devoted mother of Linda Bryant & her husband Chester of Illinois, Kathleen Wells & her husband Edwin of Florida, JoAnne Caraviello of Medford, Joseph Bradley, Jr. of North Carolina, John Bradley & his wife Diana of Chester, New Hampshire and James Bradley & his wife Nancy of Colorado. Loving "Nana" of Jamie, Jason, Michael, Colleen, Nadine, Jaclyn, Nicholas, Nicole, Kyle, Daniel, John Patrick, as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel (Blevins) Finn, stepdaughter of the late Edna Finn and the late Joseph Bryan, dear sister of Judith Stevens & her husband David of Middleborough and the late Thomas Finn, Jr. Joan is also survived by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA, on Saturday, January 11th at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to St. Thomas of Villanova Church, c/o Parish Office, 11 Harden St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020