COUGHLIN, Joanne M. (Keegan) Of Weymouth, passed away on October 24, 2019. She was a Registered Nurse for 60 years, most recently working at Cardinal Cushing Center which gave her great joy. Joanne enjoyed golfing, swimming and going to Cape Cod with her family, and she loved her golden retrievers. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Coughlin. Loving mother of Christine DeLuca and her husband Ed of Weymouth, Michael Coughlin and his wife Marion of Weymouth, Mary Barker and her husband Charlie of Weymouth, Mark Coughlin and his wife Trish of Weymouth, Jennifer Scales and her husband Dave of Walpole, and Martin Coughlin and his wife Mary of Scituate. Sister of Rev. John Keegan, S.J. of Weston, and the late Francis and Mary Keegan. Cherished Nana to Nicholas, Ed III, Molly, Lexi, Ben, Michael, Christopher, Cameron, Matthew, Sydney, Rory, Elyse, Brendan, Alex, Maddie, and Violet. Great-grandmother "Nana J" to Parker and Olivia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences, or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019