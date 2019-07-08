|
FEDERICO, Joanne M. (Iannuzzi) Of Medford, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, July 5th. Born in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Circiello) and John Iannuzzi. Beloved wife for 63 years of Dominic Federico. Devoted mother of the late Stevie Federico and his surviving wife Catherine of Woburn, David Federico and his wife Lillian of Saugus and Michael Federico and his wife Lisa of Billerica. Cherished Nana of Joey, Chris, Steve, Dominic and his wife Casandra, Krystina, David, Michael, Nicolas, Gina and Marco. Great-Nana of Niko, Cayden, Alexis and Joey. Dear sister of Josephine DiAntonio and the late Carmen Iannuzzi, Nicholas Iannuzzi, Yolanda Puzzo, Mary Riccardi, Anthony Iannuzzi and Lucille Federico. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Friday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday 4PM-8PM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019