Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Church
206 Clarendon Street
Boston, MA
JOANNE M. GURRY

JOANNE M. GURRY Obituary
GURRY, Joanne M. Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge. Passed peacefully on January 29, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved daughter of the late William E. Gurry and Martha Claire (McKeon). Loving sister of Martha Gurry-Axtman and her husband Gordie Axtman of Arlington, Susan Gurry and her husband Neal Michaels of Cambridge, and Marian Stanton of Wayland and her late husband Dennis Stanton. Devoted aunt of Peter W. Axtman and his wife Elizabeth Lindgren of RI, Erin Claire Gurry Michaels of CO, Micaela Michaels and her husband John White of Somerville, Casey Callahan and her husband Dan of NH, and Craig Stanton of Somerville. Joanne is also survived by many loving relatives and close friends. Former Associate Professor of Education at Merrimack College and Assistant Superintendent of Arlington Public Schools. Proud graduate of Boston College and Boston University, Ed.D. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, February 5th from 4-7PM. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated in Trinity Church, 206 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA on Thursday, February 6th at 10:30AM. Parking is available at 500 Boylston Street Garage. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joanne M. Gurry to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020
