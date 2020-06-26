|
KINSELLA, Joanne M. (Scanlan) Age 83, a Methuen resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was the wife of Michael A. Kinsella, with whom she shared fifty-six wonderful years in marriage. Loving mother of Laureen McCluskey and her husband James M. of Scituate, Michael A. Kinsella, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline Agnew of Maynard. Devoted "Nina" to her grandchildren Seamus K., Morgan N., Kendal E. McCluskey, all of Scituate and Maxwell B. Kinsella of Maynard. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass celebrated for Joanne at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Monica Church, 212 Lawrence Street, Methuen, MA 01844. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Joanne's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at For a complete obituary or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.cataudellafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020