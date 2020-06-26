Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
212 Lawrence Street
Methuen, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE KINSELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE M. (SCANLAN) KINSELLA


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE M. (SCANLAN) KINSELLA Obituary
KINSELLA, Joanne M. (Scanlan) Age 83, a Methuen resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was the wife of Michael A. Kinsella, with whom she shared fifty-six wonderful years in marriage. Loving mother of Laureen McCluskey and her husband James M. of Scituate, Michael A. Kinsella, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline Agnew of Maynard. Devoted "Nina" to her grandchildren Seamus K., Morgan N., Kendal E. McCluskey, all of Scituate and Maxwell B. Kinsella of Maynard. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass celebrated for Joanne at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Monica Church, 212 Lawrence Street, Methuen, MA 01844. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Joanne's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at For a complete obituary or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.cataudellafh.com

View the online memorial for Joanne M. (Scanlan) KINSELLA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -