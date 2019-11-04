Boston Globe Obituaries
JOANNE M. (LEITCH) LANDRY

JOANNE M. (LEITCH) LANDRY Obituary
LANDRY, Joanne M. (Leitch) Of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, November 4, age 87. Loving wife of Robert H. Landry of Hingham; Sister of the late Marilyn E. Healy. Also, survived by brother-in-law Robert Healy of East Bridgewater. Loving aunt of Marie Hickey and husband Scott of Abington and Michael Healy and wife Joyce of East Bridgewater. Loving great-aunt of Jacqueline Vincent and husband David, Ryan Hickey and wife Allyson, Meghann Hickey, and Kaitlyn Healy. Beloved great-great-aunt of Zachary and Jacob Vincent.

Joanne was a professor at Massasoit Community College for over 35 years.

Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Friday, November 8, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9am. Visitation Thursday, 4-8pm. Burial will be private. For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
