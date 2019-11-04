|
|
LANDRY, Joanne M. (Leitch) Of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, November 4, age 87. Loving wife of Robert H. Landry of Hingham; Sister of the late Marilyn E. Healy. Also, survived by brother-in-law Robert Healy of East Bridgewater. Loving aunt of Marie Hickey and husband Scott of Abington and Michael Healy and wife Joyce of East Bridgewater. Loving great-aunt of Jacqueline Vincent and husband David, Ryan Hickey and wife Allyson, Meghann Hickey, and Kaitlyn Healy. Beloved great-great-aunt of Zachary and Jacob Vincent.
Joanne was a professor at Massasoit Community College for over 35 years.
Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Friday, November 8, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9am. Visitation Thursday, 4-8pm. Burial will be private. For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019