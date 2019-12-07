|
MacEACHERN, Joanne M. (Downey) Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother MacEachern, Joanne M. (Downey) age 72, wife of Kenneth B. MacEachern of 52 years, passed away December 4, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side. Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Lillian (Linehan) Downey. Raised and educated in Haverhill, she was a graduate of St. James High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, she attended Salem Nursing School in Salem, MA and was employed at Eastpointe Care Facility in Chelsea for 25 years. Joanne enjoyed crafting, knitting and hosting every holiday celebration with her family. She was known in the family as the best cook. Always putting others needs before her own, she will always be remembered as selfless and living each day for her family. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her loving husband Kenneth, she is survived by her children, Scott MacEachern and his wife Kim of Tewksbury; Craig MacEachern and his wife Kristen of Lynnfield; Kenny MacEachern of Haverhill; Kerri-Ann MacEachern of Haverhill; her sister, Jeanne Therrien of Hampstead, NH; her adored grandchildren, Owen, Devyn, Ryan, Shane and Lily. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours on Wednesday, December 11 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL. Funeral Services will begin on Thursday morning at 9:30AM at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Avenue, Hampstead, NH at 10:30AM. Burial will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery, 10 Whittier Street, Newton, NH. Donations may be made in her memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. Please visit, Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019