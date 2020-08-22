|
OWENS, Joanne M. (Cogliano) Age 89, formerly of Roxbury, Dorchester, and Quincy, on August 11, 2020, from Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Joseph, and devoted mother of six daughters, Marie and Carol of Dorchester; Suzanne & husband Doug Smith of Milton; Laura & husband Michael Gazzola and Elizabeth & husband Martin Rigby of Quincy; Nancy & husband Daniel Marston of Fairfax, VA. Loving grandmother of Isabelle, Rosalind & Caleb Smith; Julianne Gazzola; Owen & Martin Rigby; and Bronwen Marston. Sister of the late Jeanne Howard, Ann Murphy, Mary, Vincent (Jimmy), Frank, Joseph, and Loretta Cogliano, and survived by sister, Constance Peruzzi of Dorchester, as well as many nieces and nephews, their children & grandchildren. A graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, Joanne worked in the City of Boston Auditing Department for ten years before becoming a full-time parent. Joanne volunteered at the Charles Taylor Elementary School library and the Girls Latin School/Boston Latin Academy PTO, both as a member and Board President. Joanne was a loving and supportive daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother, and welcomed family and friends with the delicious meals and desserts she prepared daily. The home she sustained was a labor of love and her high expectations provided the foundation of all we are today. Special thanks to all who lovingly cared for Joanne at NewBridge on the Charles (especially Remercie Edmond), Atria Marina Place, Celtic Angels staff (especially Linda Sheppard), and Dawn Josephs. Due to COVID-19, Services have already been held. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joanne to: Hebrew Senior Life/NewBridge, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020