MacDOUGALL, Joanne (Callanan) Age 78, of Medway, died peacefully, May 16, 2020 surround by her devoted family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Ronald J. MacDougall, who she adored.
Born in Boston, June 4, 1941, Joanne is the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Catherine (Gallagher) Callanan. Joanne was raised in Boston and a graduate of Mission Church High School class of 1958. Joanne was the oldest of five sisters who she loved dearly. Susan and Donny Cronin of Canton, Paula and Sonny Doherty of Dedham, Nancy and Tom Contalonis of Stoneham and Collette Campbell of Plymouth.
After many years in Medway Joanne and Ronnie moved to South Dennis, off the Bass River, where they enjoyed gardening, boating, having family down to enjoy the beaches and spending time with her wonderful neighbors.
Joanne and Ronnie owned and operated First Impressions Print Shop in Medway for over 13 years. After moving to the Cape, she had worked for 12 years as a special needs teaching assistant for the Dennis Yarmouth Regional School Department.
She is survived by her six children, Joseph and Pam MacDougall of Medway, David and Judy MacDougall of Winter Haven, Florida,Marybeth Hayes of Springfield, Richard and Kathy MacDougall of Medway, Robert MacDougall of Roslindale and Amy and Gianca Tosi of Westfield. She is the proud Nana of her thirteen grandchildren, who she loved playing Scrabble with, 2 great-grandchildren and a loving aunt to 21 nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at this time due to Covid-19.
A memorial will be held on a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Joseph's Church, 151 Village Street, Medway, MA 02053.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, MEDWAY, www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020