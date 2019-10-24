|
SURETTE, JoAnne Marie (Scaldini) Of Elkridge, MD, died on August 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV with her daughter Amy Surette Schroeder, her son Marc Stephen Surette and her granddaughter Madeline Elizabeth Schroeder at her side.
Ms. Surette is survived by her former husband, Dr. Ralph F. Surette, and Amy and her husband Frederic W. Schroeder, III of Annapolis, MD as well as their children Madeline and Eric Schroeder; her son Marc Surette of Las Vegas, NV, his former wife Traci Ackley Surette and their children Sam and Jack Surette; her brother, Dr. Richard J. Scaldini, his wife, Arlene M. Bergenthal of Warren, CT and their son, Benjamin J. Scaldini of Silver Spring, MD. Ms. Surette's late brother, John J. Scaldini, Jr. of Cross River, NY is survived by his children, Briana Scaldini, John Scaldini and Michael Scaldini.
Ms. Surette is the daughter of the late John J. Scaldini and Josephine Leone Scaldini. A native of Medford, MA, where she attended St. Joseph's Elementary School, Ms. Surette graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge, MA in 1959 and Emmanuel College, Boston, MA in 1964. She went on to teach elementary school in Taunton, MA and subsequently served as a Technical Editor at the National Institute of Standards & Technology in Gaithersburg, MD. There she oversaw the production of instructional documents and films as well as materials related to the Malcolm Baldridge Award. She retired from her position at the Bureau in 2008.
A gifted teacher, student of letters and the arts, JoAnne Surette was known to friends and colleagues - and most of all to children - for her warm and engaging heart. She was possessed of great wit, a curious intellect and creative spirit. She will be remembered especially as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother (Nonna).
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. For additional information, please visit www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019