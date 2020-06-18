|
WALKER, Joanne Marie Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 85 years old. Joanne was born to Margaret B. (Buckley) and Daniel J. Walker. She was the grandaughter of Mary and William Buckley of Watertown, MA and Margaret B. (Buckley) was the 14th of 25 children. Joanne grew up in Belmont and Watertown, MA and attended Mount Trinity throughout her education. Joanne is survived by son, Daniel J. Todd; and daughter-in-law, Lynne M. (Caruso) Todd; and grandson, Evan. Son, Brian J. Todd; and daughter-in-law, Laurie MacPherson; and granddaughter, Michaela; and grandsons, Camden and Sydney Carney; and great-granddaughter, Thailyn. Daughter, Lisa M. (Todd) Purcell; and son-in-law, James H. Purcell. Grandaughter, Kaitlin C. Donle; and Tristan Donle; and great-grandsons, Rhys and Ronan. Granddaughter, Kerri L. Diaz; and Diego Diaz; and AnnMarie and Sage. Joanne embraced many interests, including her love for music, camping, hiking and RV traveling. Mom was proud of her Cape Breton, Nova Scotia roots. She spent many childhood summers on the farm in Little Narrows, Nova Scotia with her family and returned there in her later year travels. Her true passion was animals, and she held her dogs close to heart. She accepted friends with open arms during her lifetime, but at the same time maintained her balance of her privacy. She supported her family, whether it be hosting musical jam sessions at the house, attending bass fishing weigh-ins or assisting with an international move to Canada. She lived her life the way she wanted to and believe others should as well. She will be missed by her family, but has left memories and a legacy that will last forever. Due to the Covid-19 precautions, services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020