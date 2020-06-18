Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE MARIE WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE MARIE WALKER Obituary
WALKER, Joanne Marie Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 85 years old. Joanne was born to Margaret B. (Buckley) and Daniel J. Walker. She was the grandaughter of Mary and William Buckley of Watertown, MA and Margaret B. (Buckley) was the 14th of 25 children. Joanne grew up in Belmont and Watertown, MA and attended Mount Trinity throughout her education. Joanne is survived by son, Daniel J. Todd; and daughter-in-law, Lynne M. (Caruso) Todd; and grandson, Evan. Son, Brian J. Todd; and daughter-in-law, Laurie MacPherson; and granddaughter, Michaela; and grandsons, Camden and Sydney Carney; and great-granddaughter, Thailyn. Daughter, Lisa M. (Todd) Purcell; and son-in-law, James H. Purcell. Grandaughter, Kaitlin C. Donle; and Tristan Donle; and great-grandsons, Rhys and Ronan. Granddaughter, Kerri L. Diaz; and Diego Diaz; and AnnMarie and Sage. Joanne embraced many interests, including her love for music, camping, hiking and RV traveling. Mom was proud of her Cape Breton, Nova Scotia roots. She spent many childhood summers on the farm in Little Narrows, Nova Scotia with her family and returned there in her later year travels. Her true passion was animals, and she held her dogs close to heart. She accepted friends with open arms during her lifetime, but at the same time maintained her balance of her privacy. She supported her family, whether it be hosting musical jam sessions at the house, attending bass fishing weigh-ins or assisting with an international move to Canada. She lived her life the way she wanted to and believe others should as well. She will be missed by her family, but has left memories and a legacy that will last forever. Due to the Covid-19 precautions, services private.

View the online memorial for Joanne Marie WALKER
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -