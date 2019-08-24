|
MOSHER, Joanne "Shirley" (Lovely) Shirley, a lifelong resident of Newton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17th at the age of 86. She was the loving Wife of Carl Mosher; and the mother of four children: William "Bill", Jane, Robert "Bob" and Brian. She celebrated eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren during her lifetime. She was a graduate of NNHS Class of 1950. Visiting Hours: Burke-Blackington Funeral Home in WEST NEWTON on Thursday, August 29th from 3:30-7 pm; and Friday, August 30th from 8:30-9:30 am, followed by a short Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Interment will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019