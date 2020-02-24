|
|
MURPHY, Joanne "Jo Jo" (Nauffts) Of Burlington, formerly of Cambridge, Feb. 22. Beloved wife of the late John P. Murphy, Jr. Loving mother of Mark of Burlington, Susan McGowan & her husband Paul of Melrose, Diana Robinson & her husband Chuck of York, ME, Martha Metzdorf & her husband David of Burlington, Sarah Harris & her husband Will of Gilford, NH. Sister of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Leary, Barbara "Bobbi" Marks, Phyllis "Fifi" Yapp, and Foster "Buddy" Nauffts. Proud grandmother of Jack & Mallory Murphy, Emma & Sarah McGowan, Kyle & Samantha Robinson, Daniel, Drew, & Madison Metzdorf, and Ella, Murphy, & Finbar Harris. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128, Woburn side), on Saturday, February 29 from Noon to 2 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at the Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorials in Joanne's name may be made to People Helping People, P.O. Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020