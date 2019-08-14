|
|
GILLIS NOONAN, Joanne P. (Petit) Of Chestnut Hill, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Colin W. Gillis and John G. Noonan. Daughter of the late Edward H. and Anna (McCarthy) Petit. Devoted mother of John G. Noonan, Jr. & his wife Mary Ann of Rockland, Suzanne Malin & her husband Bernard of Braintree and Mark Noonan & his wife Elaine of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Andrew Malin and Kylie Noonan. Dear sister of the late Edward H. Petit, Jr., and survived by many nieces and nephews. Joanne graduated from Boston State Teachers College then taught in the Boston public school system for many years. Joanne finished her teaching career at the St. Elizabeth Hospital Children's Center. Joanne was a member of The College Club, Longwood Cricket Club, The Massachusetts Ace of Clubs, Union Club, American Ireland Fund and The Women's City Club of Boston. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Monday, August 19th, from 10-12 noon. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 12:30 pm. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. A special thanks to Jackie McElhinney and the staff of the Irish Angels and to Mel O'Connor of the Irish Connection. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019